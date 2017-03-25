Asisstant teacher candidates now required to take 2-year training course

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Office of the Teacher Civil Service and Educational Personnel Commission (OTEPC) has endorsed a decision requiring those wishing to become public school teachers to undergo a 2-year intensive training program.

According to OTEPC Secretary-General Pinijsak Suwannarang, the 2-year training course is now mandatory in addition to documents endorsed by the Teachers’ Council of Thailand and a passing score for the assistant teacher exam for any candidate to qualify as a state teacher.

Once they have passed the exam, they will be required to attend the training during which their performances will be assessed four times a year. Pinijsak urged all applicants to make sure that they meet the qualifications and have required documents including a teaching license ready by the time of the application.