ASEAN+3 convenes narcotics workshop in Bangkok

Bangkok – Representatives of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and its counterparts from ASEAN+3 countries are attending the fifth ASEAN Drug Monitoring Network Operational Workshop.

ONCB Deputy Secretary-General Chalaisin Bodhichareon presided over the opening ceremony of the event, which is being held in Bangkok from March 7th to 9th. In attendance are representatives of ASEAN+3 countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Substance Abuse Academic Network of Thailand.

The workshop’s main objectives are to draft the ASEAN Drug Monitoring Report 2017 and test the Automated Dispensing Machine (ADM) Report System. The ADM Report System was jointly developed by ASEAN member nations for the collection of data via the ASEAN-NARCO website.

Currently, the most prevalent illegal drugs plaguing the ASEAN region are methamphetamines, followed by crystal meth, heroin and opium. Reports indicate that 80 percent of those entering rehabilitation facilities for methamphetamine addiction are from ASEAN member nations.