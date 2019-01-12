Bangkok – Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks revealed that the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Minister retreat will discuss several agenda items, including the regional and international agenda issues.

Busadee Santipitaks said this will be the first ministry-level meeting as Thailand assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship. The meeting will set the tone agenda and exchange views that will be pushed together under the theme of ‘Advancing Partnership for Sustainability’. She stated that the Secretary-General of ASEAN will also attend this event.

She added that the conclusion of the meeting will be proposed to the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting: AEMM that will take place on 20-21 January in Brussels.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministry’s retreat will be held in Chiang Mai province on 17 -18 January 2019. Thailand will provide the activities for ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their spouses to visit the Royal Park Rajapruek and the Elephant POOPOOPAPER Park Chiang Mai.