Artists in Chiang Rai create a large paiinting of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai Province has organized a gathering of artists in the northern region to participate in a 2.5 by 17-meter size painting of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Chiang Rai’s “Art Bridge” in Ban Du Sub-district brings together artists from the region, including national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, who all contributed to the large sized painting of the late King of Thailand. It is an undertaking that is being met with praise and awe by passersby.

Mr Chalermchai said the painting portrays the life of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s and his royal contributions to the people of Chiang Rai. The painting’s dominant gray scale coloring is meant to invoke a mood of tranquility while the diverse skills of each artist are meant to compliment each other in creating a grand piece of work that captures the greatness of the late King as well as his own royal skills as an artist.

The painting will be temporarily showcased where it was created before being transferred to Wat Rong Khun in order to be made available to a larger audience.

Vice President of Art Bridge Chiang Rai Suwit Chaipom said he has been painting images of King Bhumibol Adulyadej since his time as a high school student, starting by copying His Majesty’s image from 1 baht coins. His lifelong work has produced over 500 images of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. This most recent joint undertaking will serve as a point of great pride for all artists involved.