Art event at Silpakorn University welcomes many visitors

Bangkok – Crowds flocked to an art event that marked the upcoming Songkran Festival at Silpakorn University on Sunday.

The event featured students’ wall paintings that illustrated the Thai Songkran tradition and characters from the famous TV series ‘Buppesannivas.’ These paintings could be seen on the university’s walls facing the Grand Palace, Maharat, Prachan, Pra-arthit Roads.

The event, which was jointly organized by Thailand Research Fund and Silpakorn University, attracted many people, many of whom were wearing traditional costumes.

Silpakorn University students said they wanted to show to the public the ancient tradition of Songkran through beautiful paintings.