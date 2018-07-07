Army patrol plane crashes in Mae Hong Son

Mae Hong Son – Three soldiers of the Royal Thai Army perished and one was injured, when their patrol plane crashed in Huay Pa sub-district of Mae Hong Son province on Thursday.

Army Region 3 Commander Lt Gen Wijak Siribansop ordered that a second patrol plane be sent up to search for the downed aircraft immediately following the crash, with the second plane finding it in Baan Huay Pueng or Huay Pa sub-district in Muang district of Mae Hong Son. Personnel from Army Infantry 17 were dispatched to the crash site, which is two kilometers from the nearest village. They found Lt Naruphol Pukthong, Lt Waroj Plangkratok and Lt Kemrach Duangkaeo deceased at the scene and Sgt Maj 1st Class Nutchanant Kuankaeo with broken bones but still able to communicate. The survivor was sent to Maharaj Chiang Mai Hospital while the three bodies are awaiting identity confirmation at the crash site.

The crash took place during a routine patrol and was initially attributed to inclement weather. Further investigation will take place to uncover a definite reason for the crash.