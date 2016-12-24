Army officers told to shape up or face shipping out

Middle-ranking army officers of the ranks of major up to colonel were told to shape up or they may be shipped out, especially those in combat units.

Army Commander-in-Chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart on Friday inspected the annual physical tests of 359 middle-ranking officers at the stadium of the Army Club.

The tests include sit-ups, push-ups and two-kilometre run. For troopers in the combat units, their passing grade for the tests is a minimum of 70 percent while officers in the non-combat units, the passing grades range from 50-55 percent.

The army chief said that it was his policy for the officers to be physical fit and the tests were designed to test their physical fitness.

Normally, the tests for non-combat officers are held in February and August but, for the officers in combat units, they have to undergo physical tests on monthly basis. For non-combat officers, the number of push-ups and sit-ups required to perform will depend on the ages of the officers.

The army chief said those who fail in the first test will be given a second chance and, if they fail again, they may be shifted to other units befitting their physical health.

He went on saying that, besides physical fitness, army officers must be ethical, have courage and discipline and resourceful.