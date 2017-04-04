Army helps residents affected by drought

SA KAEO,(NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Royal Thai Army have provided assistance to residents affected by water shortages in several provinces.

In Sa Kaeo, the 12th Infantry Regiment Task Force is now on standby to help the locals cope with fires and water shortages as drought intensifies.

In the northern province of Nan, the Armed Forces Development Command distributed water to people in Pua district having to suffer the recent water scarcity.

Meanwhile, 50 soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Regiment Task Force were deployed to repair 10 homes, which were damaged by a tropical storm, in Chiang Khlang district. It will take them around a week to fix the houses.

Furthermore, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation disclosed that more than 180 homes in seven provinces were damaged by the storms from March 31st to April 2nd. Survival items and help have been provided to the victims.