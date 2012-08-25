Arms supply reinforcement for deep South needed

BANGKOK, Aug 23 – Defence Minister Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sukumpol Suwanatat on Thursday instructed the Defence Ministry’s research unit and the three armed forces to boost the efficiency of military forces in Thailand’s far South by equipping them with improved supplies and newly-innovated devices.

Bullet-proof jackets, nail sweepers and ID-card inspection tools are some examples of about 30 military innovations.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Col Tanatip Sawangsaeng, said the issue was raised in the Defence Council meeting by ACM Sukumpol who also discussed solutions to violence in the deep South provinces. The discussion was also meant to follow up on the resolution of a national security meeting presided over by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Aug 8 which agreed to establish an operations centre to resolve problems in the region.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the responsibilities of the new centre will not overlap with existing agencies, but integrate the work of other state agencies.

The new centre will streamline and integrate the responsibilities of a total of 17 ministries and agencies so that they work cooperatively, he said.

Pol Gen Wichean Potephosree, Secretary General of the National Security Council (NSC), earlier said that the planned structure of the new centre will be submitted to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Friday to seek her endorsement.

The proposal for the new centre will be submitted to the prime minister, and army chief-of-staff Gen Sirichai Dithakul will serve as secretary general.