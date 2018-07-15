Appeals Court upholds death sentence in Spaniard’s murder case

Bangkok – The Appeals Court has upheld the death sentence handed down to a Spanish man for murdering a fellow countryman and dumping the dismembered body in the Chao Phraya River two years ago.

The culprit, identified as Artur Segarra tortured and murdered David Bernat during January 20 and 26, 2016, in a room at PG Condominium on Rama IX road, dismembered his body, dumped the body parts at various spots in the river and stole money from the murdered businessman.

He was charged with kidnapping, torture, premeditated murder, and concealing the body. Segarra denied the charges.

The Criminal Court on April 21, 2017 sentenced him to death and ordered him to pay compensation to Bernat’s relatives. Segarra appealed.

The Appeals Court ruled that Segarra had plotted to murder Bernat and took the money from his bank account. Segarra took Bernat to his room, tortured him into revealing the password and serial number of his electronic card and took the card to withdraw the money. Then, Segarra murdered Bernat, cut up his body and dumped the lacerated body parts in the Chao Phraya.