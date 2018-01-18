App developed to help tackle forest encroachment, illegal logging

Bangkok – A new application, Pitak Prai, has been developed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and the Royal Forest Department to help relevant agencies detect forest encroachment throughout Thailand.

The Deputy Director-General of the Royal Forest Department, Atthapol Charoenchansa, said Pitak Prai, which means forest protection in Thai, uses satellite technology to detect encroachment or illegal logging and sends real-time alert to the authorities.

Atthapol said his department has started sending usernames and passwords for the use of Pitak Prai to some provincial governors and security agencies.

He said this satellite technology application will facilitate the work of officials. He added that forest encroachment in the country would likely decline under the supervision of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).