AoT responds to invasive luggage check post

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Airports of Thailand (AoT) has responded to the case of a passenger’s luggage being damaged during an invasive search by saying that the issue is under the responsibility of the responsible airline.

AoT President Nitinai Sirisamatkarn has responded to photos posted to Facebook depicting a checked piece of luggage invasively searched and damaged. The post goes on to indicate that ground crew loading the luggage likely performed the aggressive search and that the attending airline has not made any moves to rectify the situation.

Nitinai explained that the relevant airline in the case is Peach Airlines, which is administrated by Bangkok Flight Service. He affirmed that the airline is responsible for the case and AoT is carrying out an investigation to hold the airline and relevant staff responsible. He also said the company has asserted to airlines that they must handle luggage in accordance with strict standards.

The president then made known AoT is considering setting up a subsidiary to manage luggage handling and security to ensure closer attention to such areas.