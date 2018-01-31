AOT to open auction for new duty-free shop at Suvarnabhumi airport

Bangkok – Airports of Thailand (AOT) President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn has confirmed his agency is yet to find the new duty-free shop provider in Suvarnabhumi airport by way of auction bidding, after the contract with current operator expires.

Since AOT’s contract with King Power will expire in September 2020, the agency is drafting the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the new operator to comply with. The contract will be available for both Thai and international firms to compete in the planned auction.

Touching on concerns over food items being allegedly overpriced at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports, he said the AOT has called on all vendors to sell their food at no more than 20-25 percent more than the medium price outside of the airports. He said the operating costs in the airports might result from the opening of some shops around the clock and the hiring of multilingual personnel.

He said the AOT had set up a committee to regularly monitor the food prices in the airports and promote the affordable options to customers.