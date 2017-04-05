AOT expects 5,360,000 passengers during Songkran festival

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) expects over 5,360,000 passengers to arrive at its six main airports during the Songkran Festival this year.

AOT President Nitina Sirisamatthakarn has announced the plan to accommodate passengers who will be arriving at six airports under the AOT. During 5-18 April, the AOT expects 32,357 flights will arrive at the airports, on average of 2,312 flights will be arriving each day. The AOT also predicts that there will be over 5,360,000 passengers arriving during the Songkran Festival.

Flights inbound to these six airports increased by 7.22 percent from the same period last year.

The AOT has accordingly prepared measures to facilitate passengers by keeping the facilities clean, increasing the number of baggage carriers and providing additional shuttle buses from the airport.

A service center will also be set up and will operate around the clock to facilitate all passengers, to boost confidence in the AOT and all related agencies at the airports.