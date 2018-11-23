AOT delays construction of Suvarnabhumi airport’s Terminal 2

Bangkok – Airports of Thailand (AOT) President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the latest AOT board meeting has decided to postpone the construction of Terminal 2 at Suvarnabhumi airport to allow more time for relevant studies to be finished.

The project of the country’s largest airport and major international air travel hub originally called for the construction of a third runway, the west-wing expansion of the existing passenger terminal and the construction of a second terminal.

The construction of Terminal 2 will be put on hold until decisions have been made by related agencies, including the ICAO and the Office of the Attorney General.

AOT’s board members have approved a short-term measure to boost Thailand’s aviation and tourism markets, by offering airlines which currently operate no international flights during 02:00-06:59 a.m., or airlines currently operating international services at Suvarnabhumi and Phuket airports to open new flights to or from both airports during such hours.

Participating airlines will receive a 50% discount for the landing fee and 200 baht in subsidy per passenger from 1 December 2018 until 31 March 2019.