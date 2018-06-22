AOT approves 42 billion baht Suvarnabhumi expansion

Bangkok – The board of Airports of Thailand (AOT) has approved an investment budget of 42.1 billion baht for the redevelopment of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The sum, which is still subject to the cabinet’s approval, will be used for a long-delayed expansion of the airport which is suffering congestion due to a rapid increase in passenger numbers.

The AOT expects the airport to welcome 65 million passengers this year and 68 million in 2019.

The construction is scheduled to begin next year and should be completed in 2021.