Anti-dengue fever Line account launched to help people stay safe

Bangkok – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has launched a Line application account ‘Asa Prab Yoong’ to give people access to information on how to keep the dengue virus at bay.

DDC Director-General Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the new communication channel was developed to teach people how to protect themselves against dengue which can be transmitted to humans via mosquito bites.

Since January, more than 40,000 people have been infected and 58 people died, with the elderly being the majority of those who succumbed to the disease. The Asa Prab Yoong Line account provides an update on the virus outbreak in Thailand as well as information on the symptoms and how to stay safe.

Mobile users can add this account to their list of friends by scanning the QR code or typing the Thai name of the DDC’s Line account into the search box. For more information call 1422.