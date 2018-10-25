Animal lovers support investigators in cat killing case

Bangkok – A group of animal lovers are giving moral support to police officers investigating a suspected cat killing case and are urging people who have given cats to the suspect to meet the officers within seven days.

The suspect, Ms. Wararat Krasae, aka DJ Sun, has adopted many cats and allegedly killed them on “dark websites”. The group of animal lovers say they believe that more than 20 cats might have been brutally killed by Wararat.

The police officers say the case has made good progress and they only need some evidence to press charges.

Meanwhile, the Watchdog Thailand group accompanied another cat owner who had given two cats to DJ Sun, to meet the police officers. The cat owner said DJ Sun returned one of the cats to her after she asked for them back. The suspect said the other cat was lost.