Amnat Charoen to impose harsher penalties to pubs serving liquor to juveniles

AMNAT CHAROEN, (NNT) – The administrative sector of Amnat Charoen province will impose harsh penalties on bars or other entertainment venues found to have served alcohol to the underaged.

Amnat Charoen Governor Sirirat Chum-uppakan has assigned Deputy Governor Pijit Boontan to chair a meeting on the province’s road casualties during the New Year holiday. The discussion also touched on a report of two drunken teenage girls aged 13 and 14 being injured in a road accident while riding a motorcycle.

The deputy governor instructed relevant bodies to examine the report to find out who or which entertainment venue had sold alcoholic beverages to the girls. Any pub or restaurant found to have offered liquor to customers aged under 20 will face tough punishment which includes a five-year closure order. Quite a few local entertainment venues have already been handed a closure order for committing such an offense.

The operation center for accident prevention and reduction has reported that there were 11 traffic accidents in Amnat Charoen between 29th and 31st December. Most of the accidents were caused by drunk drivers.