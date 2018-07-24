Altruistic Heart volunteers lend a hand to flood victims

Chachoengsao – Volunteers from the Altruistic Heart: We Love Doing Good campaign have been providing assistance to flood victims in Chachoengsao province. The volunteers helped the locals repair damaged homes, schools and other buildings.

Chachoengsao Governor, Suwit Khamdee, presided over the launch ceremony of the campaign at Wat Hua Sam Rong School in Hua Sam Rong sub-district. The event was also held in celebration of the of His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

A total of 30 houses and 1 animal stable were destroyed by storms and floods since July 17.

On this occasion, the governor handed out survival kits to the flood victims and offered them moral support, in accordance with the instructions of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who wishes to see all Thais care for one another.