ALRO told to demolish a police general’s luxury house

The Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) has been ordered to demolish a luxury house and several buildings on a 535-rai land plot located on Sor Por Kor land occupied by Pol Maj-Gen Chalee Pekanan, said Agriculture Minister Chatchai Sarikalaya on Monday.

The planned demolition of buildings on the land plot followed a final ruling by the Supreme Court on July 15, evicting the police major-general from the land that he had illegally occupied.

General Chatchai said that Pol Maj-Gen Chalee had asked for 120 days for him to carry out the demolition of an expensive log cabin himself instead of by workers from ALRO.

After the completion of the demolition work, he said this particular plot of Sor Por Kor land will be turned into a learning centre and demonstration plot for farmers and some of the land will be allocated to landless farmers to make a living.

The agriculture minister is also due to inspect a 1,028-rai land plot in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima illegally occupied by heirs of Chukiat Tangpongprat. He said this land plot will be reclaimed and reallocated to landless farmers.