Alleged hacker detained for 12 more days

Alleged hacker Natdanai Kongdee was detained for another 12 days from Wednesday until January 8 by an order of the Criminal Court pending police interrogation.

Pol Cpt Chalit Maneeprao, the police inquiry officer in charge of the case, voiced his objection against bail for the 19-year old suspect. He told the court that he had to question five more witnesses.

Natdanai did not ask for a bail either. He appeared to be tense as he was taken to the court by police.

The suspect is facing 23 counts of offences, ranging from falsifying official documents and using the fake documents, computer hacking, illegal possession of firearms to possessing and using marijuana.

Natdanai was accused of hacking into the websites of governmental agencies as a gesture of protest against the new Computer Crime Bill which passed the endorsement of the lower House.