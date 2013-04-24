All quiet at border near disputed Phra Viharn temple

SI SA KET, April 24 – The situation near Phra Viharn (Preah Vihear) temple in this Thai-Cambodian border province has been calm amid strict inspections at checkpoints to prevent visitors from approaching the disputed area, according to provincial officials here.

The public has been barred from entering Pa Mor I-Daeng – the Phra Viharn national park – in Kantaralak district. The national park is close to the ancient Khmer Hindu temple.

Siripong Angkaskulkiat, chairman of the Si Sa Ket Chamber of Commerce, said people conducted their usual trading and daily routine along the Thai-Cambodian border near the temple during and after the hearings on the temple at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week.

Thailand’s exports to Cambodia this year via Si Sa Ket is forecast at B1 billion with a trade surplus of Bt800-900 million.

He said the Thai-Cambodian border area should be developed for joint tourism purposes. Si Sa Ket currently earns Bt200-300 million from tourism.