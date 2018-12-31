Alcohol Control Law will be strictly enforced

The National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee declared that all relevant agencies have to proceed with the strict enforcement of the Alcohol Beverage Control Law to reduce the number of road accidents during New Year celebrations. The enforcement includes the alcohol sale restriction to people under aged 20, as well as a campaign for government officials to refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages during government festivities. (PRD)
