Airport operator issues warning on Samsung smartphones

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has warned passengers to refrain from placing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone into their checked baggage, following an advisory issued by the FAA and EASA.

AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn asked all passengers to adhere to the new advisory for safety reasons. The warning is in compliance with statements issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The full advisory from the two organizations also forbids the use and charge of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 onboard aircraft, requiring the device to be turned off completely and disconnected to any power source throughout the entire flight.

The latest regulation comes after several reports of the device exploding due to a battery defect. Numerous airlines are now enforcing these measures, including the Thailand’s national flag carrier THAI Airways.

AOT is the operator of 6 major airports in Thailand, namely Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai.