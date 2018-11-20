AirAsia unveils Khon Kaen-Pattaya route

Bangkok – AirAsia is set to launch a Khon Kaen – Pattaya (U-Tapao) route with four flights a week.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for December 21, 2018, with a special debut fare starting at only 433 baht for a single trip.

Santisuk Khlongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, said the new Khon Kaen – Pattaya route is another service that connects popular tourist destinations, especially seafront cities like Phuket, Hat Yai and Pattaya to the interior, and is sure to be well appreciated for its convenience by residents in Khon Kaen.