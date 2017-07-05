AirAsia offers discount tickets to Malaysia, Thailand

HANOI,(VOV)– AirASia has offered discount tickets for flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang to Malaysia and Thailand to mark its winning of SKyTrax awards.

With around US$35 (VND780,000), including taxes and fees, you can get a single ticket to fly from HCM City, Hanoi, Danang, and Nha Trang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang.

The discount tickets are booked on July 3-9 for flights departing from January 15 to August 28, 2018. AirAsia Group CEO, Tony Fernades hopes that AirAsia will be a real community airlines in Southeast Asia in the coming 15 years. AirAsia is a low-cost airlines in Asia with more than 120 destinations in the world.

