AirAsia looks to boost Phuket tourism with new Khon Kaen connection

Phuket – AirAsia held a press conference Thursday to announce its latest regional connection, Phuket-Khon Kaen. The event was overseen by Phuket Airport Director, Petch Chancharoen and AirAsia Manager for Phuket Airport, Arun Lilapantisiti, who explained that Phuket is one of AirAsia’s main flight hubs and has seen robust growth across the first three quarters of this year with all routes maintaining a load factor average of 86 percent. The airline previously increased to 18 flights daily its Bangkok-Phuket connection, adding an early morning flight to the schedule.

To make the most of the tourism season AirAsia is launching two new routes, the first is Phuket-Macau, which will begin flights on January 8, 2018 and Phuket-Khon Kaen, which the airline expects will benefit northeasterners looking to travel from the resort hub back home for the holidays.

The Phuket-Khon Kaen connection will operate four times weekly and is already available for bookings.

Lilapantisiti said AirAsia’s plan for Phuket Airport will continue to focus on offering self-service systems with additional check-in kiosks and baggage loading machines to be installed in both its domestic and international terminals.