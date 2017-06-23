AirAsia Begins Direct Flight from Singapore to Sihanoukville

AKP Phnom Penh, – AirAsia has started direct flights from Singapore to Sihanoukville International Airport in Cambodia, according to a local media report.

The report cited Mr. Sinn Chanserey Vutha, Spokesperson of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) announcing that AirAsia is introducing four flights per week between Singapore and the reginal airport.

More and more airlines, he added, are landing at the Sihanoukville International Airport increasing the number of passengers to 900,000; they are mostly Chinese.