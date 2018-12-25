Air quality in three Bangkok areas reaches hazardous level: PCD

Bangkok – Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) says it has detected a health risk in a few areas of Bangkok and its suburbs.

The areas with the severest air quality reports included Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon’s capital district, Bangkok’s Din Daeng district and Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district.

The amount of airborne particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM 2.5) was also measured at 55-103 micrograms per cubic meter in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien, Yannawa, Sathorn, Thon Buri, Lat Phrao, Sampanthawong and Pathumwan districts. This is above the safety limit of 50 micrograms.

The PCD has advised residents to minimize the time they spend outdoors, to wear face masks when they do go out and to refrain from burning waste outdoors or driving cars and trucks that produce blackish exhaust fumes.