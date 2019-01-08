Air pollution again a cause for concern in Bangkok

Bangkok – The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has found that Particulate Matter under 2.5 microns or PM 2.5 is once again above the health limit in Bangkok.

The PCD has reported that atmospheric conditions in the Thai capital have again become unsafe with 50-85 micrograms of PM 2.5 being found per cubic meter in several areas including Kanchanaphisek road, Bang Na, Bangkapi, Din Daeng, Lad Prao, Thonburi and Phayathai.

Similar readings were also found in the vicinity of Bangkok in parts of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.

Particulates under 10 microns, or PM10, were also found at a rate of 66-132 micrograms per cubic meter in Din Daeng.