Air passengers told to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport hours ahead of flight times

The Suvarnabhumi International Airport has asked plane passengers to arrive at the airport ahead of their departure schedules as airport authorities have increased security checks and that could cause inconvenience for passengers.

The stepped up security checks are conducted jointly by local police and soldiers who are setting up road blocks to check all vehicles on all routes leading to the Suvarnabhumi airport.

The airport advised that plane passengers should arrive ahead of their flight times so that they won’t miss flights.

More information could be reached at AOT Call Center at Tel 1722 around the clock.