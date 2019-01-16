Air force planes spray water to lessen smog

Bangkok – The Air Force has deployed BT-67 aircraft to spray water to alleviate the effects of the current smog over Bangkok.

The Air Force began its operation on the orders of Air Force Commander ACM Chaiyapruek Dissayasarin to help eliminate PM2.5 dust in the air. The smog could have an adverse effect on the health of people in Bangkok. Two BT-67 planes from Wing 46 in Phitsanulok conducted three runs on Tuesday, carrying 3,000 liters of water each trip to spray a mist of water over parts of the city. The water used is clean and poses no threat to the health of the public.

The first round sprayed the Don Muang area while the latter two rounds sprayed the Chatuchak area. The Air Force medical office was also dispatched to advise on health practices during times of heavy smog. Meanwhile, at ground level, organizers also handed out 30,000 masks which are effective in filtering odor, vapors and toxic fumes, as well as dust and particles as small as 0.1 microns, which account for up to 99% of smog contamination.