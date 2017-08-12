Aid continues for flood hit citizens

UBON RATCHATHANI – Various agencies have continued to collect and hand out aid for flood victims in the northeast.

Ubon Ratchathani Governor Somsak Jungtrakul received a donation of drinking water from private companies to be passed on to those in need in both the province’s Muang district and Warinchamrap district.

Muang Khon Kaen District Chief Chatchai Uncharoen led his agents in distributing 100 survival bags to flood sufferers in tree sub-districts.

At Wat Sonthikornpracharam of Petchabun province, a caravan of aid items was launched to assist those contending with high waters in Sakon Nakhon province. The caravan of vehicles is carrying up to 18 tons of sticky rice, eggs, canned fish and instant noodles as well as drinking water.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Omsin Chivapruek has continued to represent the government in receiving donations for flood victims, most recently accepting 51,900 baht collected by students of Hua Hin School who held a music charity activity to raise funds.

Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda explained that as flooding has yet to subside in all areas, relief efforts have been impeded, and that some families that have requested reparational aid must wait for evaluations to be concluded.