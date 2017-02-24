Agriculture Ministry launches New Theory farming promotion project

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has kicked off a multipartite cooperation project to promote the New Theory farming system, which was conceived by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

At Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikalya presided over the opening ceremony of the five-party project to encourage the adoption of New Theory farming in tribute to the late King Rama IX. The project’s objective is to promote sustainable use of the technique among agriculturists and give them inspiration to enhance their cultivation efficiency and quality of life.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is aiming to involve 70,000 agriculturists in 882 districts across the country in the New Theory farming project. Qualified participants will be those who are fully ready to take up New Theory farming within this year.

The project was designed to push forward the New Theory farming system through the collaboration of five parties, namely farmers, agricultural mentors and staff of sufficiency economy learning centers, the government, the private sector and educational institutes.

At the launching ceremony, Gen Chatchai presented his policy guideline on New Theory farming and led attendants in pledging an oath to bring the late King’s royal wisdoms into practice. There were also a seminar under the topic “The King and New Theory Farming”, a roundtable discussion of the five parties and related exhibitions.