Agriculture Ministry inspects auctioned rice in Chai Nat

CHAI NAT – The Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister this week led a team of inspectors to examine rice being stored as part of the rice subsidy program in Chai Nat province.

Joining Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chutima Bunyapraphasara in the inspections in Sankhaburi and Hankha districts were the Deputy Chai Nat Governor, military officials and other relevant authorities.

The officials first inspected the rice silo in Sankhaburi district, where 3 million kilograms of rice has been transferred to Kanjana Animal Nutrition Company Limited, the winner of the previous rice auction.

The group then inspected the storage in Hankha district. They did not detect any suspicious activity during the examination in either warehouse, but they noted that some of the rice has been moved since June 6th for the upcoming auction.