Agriculture Min launches large-scale farming campaign in Chonburi

Chonburi – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has launched a large-scale farming campaign in Chonburi province, hoping to increase the quality of Thai produce.

The opening of the campaign on Saturday was chaired by Agricultural and Cooperatives Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, and witnessed by Department of Agriculture Extension Director-General Somchai Chanarongkul, local officers, and members of the public numbering more than 2,000.

Introduced as part of the government’s smart farming project, the campaign encourages local producers to adopt the large-scale farming methods and teachings of His Majesty the late King, allowing the agricultural sector to attain prosperity and sustainability.

The campaign strives to raise the quality of farm products to be on par with their counterparts on the global market, in addition to introducing the local farmers to new technologies and innovations.

The minister has also instructed local officers to offer information to farmers about chemical-free practices, organic fertilizers, crop processing, fish farming, and livestock farming.