Agriculture Min holds World Soil Day event in honor of late King

CHACHOENGSAO – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has organized an event to mark World Soil Day in commemoration of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s contributions to soil resources development.

At Khao Hin Son Royal Development Study Center in Phanom Sarakham district of Chachoengsao province, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya took part in the World Soil Day 2016 event, which was hosted by the Land Development Department under the theme “Soil and Pulses, A Symbiosis for Life”. The event began with all participants observing 89 seconds of silence in memory of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Gen Chatchai then delivered his speech before viewing the various exhibitions set up for the event, which was launched on December 3 and concluded today. Among the exhibitions were those related to the late King’s role as a soil scientist, the growing of pulses for soil development, New Theory agriculture and sustainable management of soil, water and crops. There were also displays of demonstration farms as well as sales of farm produce and processed products.

In recognition of His Late Majesty’s commitment to developing soil resources and solving soil-related issues across Thailand, the International Union of Soil Sciences presented him with the Humanitarian Soil Scientist Award on April 16, 2012.

Moreover, as proposed by the Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization Conference in 2013 endorsed the establishment of World Soil Day. The resolution later received approval at the 68th United Nations General Assembly and the King’s birthday, December 5, was officially designated World Soil Day in his honor.