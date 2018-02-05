Agriculture Min follows up on reservoir projects in Chanthaburi, Trat

Chanthaburi – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has been inspecting progress in the construction of water retention areas in the eastern provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat.

On Saturday, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Wiwat Sanyakamthorn and his subordinates paid an inspection visit to Kaeng Hang Maeo district of Chanthaburi, where the construction of Prakaed Reservoir is underway. Wiwat was informed that the reservoir is 83% completed.

Prakaed Reservoir is one of four large water retention areas being constructed in Chanthaburi province. Once finished, the four reservoirs will be capable of storing a combined 308 million cubic meters of water.

Wiwat and his team later traveled to Bo Rai district of Trat province to follow up on the progress of a feasibility study of a medium-sized reservoir project with a storage capacity of 57 million cubic meters. The reservoir is expected to benefit more than 1,700 households in the area. The results of the study will be presented to the cabinet this Tuesday.