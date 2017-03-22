Agencies push for new insurance policies for low-income citizens

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Ministries are pushing for new insurance policies for low-income citizens, hoping to reduce social inequality and provide financial stability for all income groups.

Government agencies and the private sector are working to create awareness of the importance of insurance programs by organizing educational seminars, handing out pamphlets, and providing tax incentives.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed a new health insurance policy for low-income citizens. With the insurance premium of 99 baht, patients will be covered for up to 300 baht per day.

The proposal will be sent to the Cabinet once the government unveils its second round of low-income registration between April 3 and May 15.