Aerial seeding operaton to begin late this month to restore forests

BANGKOK-The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has adopted His Majesty the late King Bhumibol’s sustainable development teachings to restore Thailand’s forest eco-system.

In a joint effort with seven other organizations, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will launch an aerial seeding operation to restore forest areas and ecosystems nationwide. The operation will be carried out to commemorate the reign of His Majesty the late King and to honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Lertviroj Kowattana said today His Majesty the late King’s teachings on sustainable development would also be followed to promote public involvement in preserving and protecting forests.

Several types of seeds; including pink shower, cassia and iron wood trees, will be sprayed into forest areas in an aerial seeding operation. These seeds will be distributed every day after the artificial rainmaking operation is completed, from July 29th until the end of September.

Lertviroj expressed his confidence that the operation would increase the number of trees in the forests. The opening ceremony of the aerial seeding operation will be held on July 13th in Nakhon Ratchasima province.