Activities to honor HM the late King continue nationwide

AYUTHAYA,(NNT) – Activities to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej have continued across the nation.

At Pa Sak Dam in Ayuthaya province, Governor Sujin Chaichumsak led citizens in releasing marine animals into the reservoir in remembrance of His Majesty the late King’s conservation efforts. Over 500 people attended the event.

Acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd in Phitsanulok province took part in a ceremony to spare the lives of 9 buffalo, devoting the merit to His Majesty the late King. The buffalo were donated to 6 households in Sukhothai province.

At the same time, Samut Sakhon’s annual orchid festival has erected a 9 meter high flower arrangement depicting King Rama 9. The arrangement will stand until February 26.