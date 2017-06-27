Activities held to raise public awareness on World Anti-Drug Day

SAMUT PRAKAN – Provinces across the nation are engaging in activities to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today.

Youth and civil groups in Samut Prakan joined in an oath swearing ceremony this morning devoted to His Majesty the late King. They swore to rid Thailand of narcotics before engaging in a bike parade to promote their cause.

At a school in Nakhon Pathom province, an exhibition was opened on the Teachings of His Majesty King Rama 9 to do with drug prevention. Students created exhibits for the event, drawing on His Majesty the late King’s teachings to encourage serious action against drugs.

“Run for Dad” was meanwhile set off in Kamphaeng Phet province to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse. The activity was divided into both a mini half marathon and a Fun Run with participants saying they would continue the wishes of His Majesty King Rama 9 to combat the use and spread of drugs in the country.

Similarly in Surat Thani province, a Fun Run was held for both locals and citizens of nearby provinces.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse is observed on June 26 each year and marks the end of a month long awareness campaign. This year, Thailand has devoted all of its anti-drug efforts to the memory of its late monarch.