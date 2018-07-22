Activists call for better animal protection laws in Thailand

Bangkok – The Thailand Animal Rights Alliance (TARA) on Friday hosted a seminar to call on the government to issue stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Speaking at the seminar, Saengduan Chailert, a representative of TARA, said there are many forms of animal torture and cruelty such as neglect, starvation, industrial animal farming, human violence, psychological disorders, cultural rituals, circuses and TV and film making, among others.

Saengduan claimed that many people and agencies don’t understand the magnitude of the problem while pleading with responsible organizations to join forces to protect animal rights by working together more systematically, enforcing animal protection laws, and introducing stricter regulations against animal cruelty.

Thai celebrities and representatives of related agencies also took part in the seminar to voice their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.