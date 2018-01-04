Accidents down during first five days of ‘dangerous’ period

Bangkok – Authorities have reported a reduction in the instance of road accidents and deaths during the first five days of the annual Seven Dangerous Days period.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong reported that over the first five days of the of the holiday period, a total 3,056 road accidents took place, claiming 317 lives with most attributed to speeding.

On January 1, 2018, 677 accidents resulted in 71 deaths and 696 injuries. Bangkok and Roi Et saw the most loss of life at five people each. The province with the most injuries was Udon Thani where 39 people were injured in traffic accidents. The most common reason for collisions was drunk driving, making up 47.27 percent of instances, followed by speeding which made up 26 percent. The vehicles most commonly involved in accidents were motorcycles and trucks.

Udon Thani saw the most injuries overall with 114 people hurt in the five days. Si Sa Ket province had the highest number of fatalities as 13 people perished on its roads. The total tally however was 70 fewer accidents than the same time last year. As many as 102 fewer injuries were reported during the period and 54 fewer people died.