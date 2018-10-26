Abhisit not fazed by politicians switching affiliations

Bangkok – Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, who is contesting the leadership of the Democrat Party, said he is not concerned about politicians switching party affiliations, saying it is a normal part of the election process.

Abhisit said his party has implemented a voting application to elect its new leader, and encourages members to nominate themselves to promote a constructive political environment. As for politicians switching party affiliations, Abhisit says it is a normal occurrence leading up to an election. He stated that the Democrat Party is firm in its stance on personnel development and cultivation of new minds to provide the country with new choices.

The former Democrat leader added that in the future, the party will consider forming coalitions with other like-minded parties. However, the Palang Pracharat Party is currently not one of them.

Meanwhile, acting Pheu Thai Leader Pol Lt Gen Wirote Pao-in said he is ready to testify to the Election Commission regarding the party’s ties with its former leader, Thaksin Shinawatra. He assured those present that Thaksin does not have influence over the party and that past meetings with party members were of a personal nature. He also affirmed that the party remains united and has not fractured into smaller “backup” parties.