90,000 rai of trespassed forest successfully reclaimed this year

The Royal Forest Department has reclaimed 90,000 rais of trespassed forest land so far this year, and is undergoing investigations on holding rights for lands prepared for resort construction at 1,000 locations.

Royal Forest Department Director-General Chonlatid Suraswadi has revealed that the department has now almost reached its target goal of 100,000 rais set at the start of the year.

The forest reclamation campaign was conducted in parallel with the conservation campaign for existing forests, as Thailand loses forest land at the rate of 100,000 rais each year.

The Forest Department’s director-general disclosed that the reclaiming campaign has shown the reduction of trespassing since the start of campaign in 2015, signaling optimism for the plan to increase the nation’s forest area during the next 20 years according to the government’s strategy.

The Royal Forest Department is now working to accelerate the verification process for resorts and vacation homes in 1,000 locations for their land holding rights, as they are reported to be built on the location of trespassed lands.