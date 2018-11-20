90 ordained individuals on pilgrimage to India to honor the Royal Family

Bangkok – The Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister has conducted an ordination program for 90 individuals, in devotion to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign and His Majesty the King, with all to embark on a pilgrimage to India and Nepal between November 20-29.

The 90 individuals received ceremonial clothes bestowed by the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Rajabophit before undergoing a head shaving ceremony at Wat Suvarnabhumibuddhachayanti in Samut Prakan province. The occasion was chaired by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwattana.

Ceremonies began on November 17 and will conclude on November 29 after all 90 perform a pilgrimage in India and Nepal.

Another cloth bestowment took place Monday morning at Government House chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikalya.