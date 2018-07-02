90% of foreign workers registered with Ministry of Labor

Bangkok – More than 1.2 million foreign workers registered with the Ministry of Labor before the registration process was closed on 30th June. Those who failed to register or update their records are now unable to work in Thailand.

Minister of Labor, Pol. Gen. Adul Saengsingkaew on Sunday summarized the registrations and requests from foreigners seeking permission to work in Thailand, saying 90% of them had registered with the ministry between 16th January and 30th June. Most of them were from Myanmar, followed by Cambodia and Lao, said the minister.

The minister thanked the governments of the three countries for their cooperation with Thailand in identifying the nationality of the workers. From 1st July 2018 onwards, the ministry will strictly inspect and arrest illegal foreign workers who will face a fine of 5,000 – 50,000 baht. They will also be deported and banned from working in Thailand for two years from the day that the punishment is imposed.

Employers who hire illegal foreign workers are subject to a fine of 10,000 – 100,000 baht per illegal foreign worker. Repeated offences are subject to imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of 50,000 – 200,000 baht and a ban on them hiring foreign workers for three years.