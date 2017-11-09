9 Africans arrested in Bangkok for overstaying their visas

Bangkok – Nine African citizens were found to have stayed on in Thailand illegally after tourist police launched an operation to arrest foreign criminals in Bangkok.

Acting Deputy Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan said Wednesday that tourist police and immigration officials searched 33 places where they found nine Africans, three of whom had overstayed their visas while the rest had entered Thailand illegally.

The arrested individuals were from Guinea, Gambia, Tanzania, Somalia, Cameroon and Nigeria. They have already been sent to the Immigration Bureau for further investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet said anyone allowing foreign nationals living in Thailand illegally to stay in their homes will receive a maximum fine of 2,000 baht under the Immigration Act. If found hiding in a hotel, the hotel manager will receive a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.